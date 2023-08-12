Pradip Hazarika, the MLA representing the 103 Amguri Assembly constituency in Sivasagar, has submitted his resignation to Atul Bora, the President of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on AUgust 12. In a letter, Hazarika communicated his decision to step down from his organizational responsibilities within AGP, including the positions of General Secretary and Central Committee Member.

Highlighting the basis for his resignation, Hazarika drew attention to the recent announcement by the Election Commission of India regarding the redrawing of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies' boundaries in Assam. He expressed deep concern that the final list omitted the names of two crucial constituencies, Amguri and Lahaul, which represent around 99 percent of the indigenous people of upper Assam.

Hazarika's letter articulated the historical and cultural significance of the Amguri constituency, one of the oldest and most revered constituencies in Assam. Its historical importance dates back to the era of the Ahom swargadevas, where it held distinct political and military prominence. Additionally, the constituency's geographical boundaries, naturally demarcated, further set it apart.

He expressed his disappointment with the inconsistency in implementing policies and guidelines concerning constituency alterations. Hazarika contended that similar measures were not applied uniformly across the state, hinting at a perceived favoritism in the demarcation process.

Moreover, he highlighted that AGP constituencies beyond Amguri echoed similar concerns and hinted at allegations that boundary demarcation was influenced by party interests.

Citing his political journey's foundation and the constituency's role in shaping it, Hazarika expressed a deep bond with Amguri. He noted his initial entry into politics with the primary aim of serving the aspirations of Greater Amguri and Amguri constituencies. He emphasized that his resignation was an acknowledgment of the constituency's historical importance and its impact on his political narrative.

Acknowledging the sentiments of the common citizens and grassroots workers, Hazarika explained his decision as a moral responsibility to address the failure to safeguard the constituency's future. He tendered his resignation from the roles of AGP's General Secretary, Central Committee Member, and all organizational matters, effective immediately.

Hazarika concluded his letter expressing gratitude for the support extended to him during his tenure as General Secretary and while fulfilling other party duties.