Assam Cabinet Minister and senior Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Atul Bora on Sunday underscored the strategic importance of the year for the party, particularly in light of the upcoming autonomous council elections, including the crucial Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) polls.

Speaking to the media after a central committee meeting of the AGP, Bora said, “Following the recently concluded panchayat elections, we held an extensive discussion with the central leadership today. This year holds immense significance for us.”

Highlighting the AGP's performance in the panchayat polls, Bora noted that the party had achieved substantial gains, securing victory in 27 Zila Parishads and 187 Anchalik Parishads. He emphasized the need to further consolidate the party’s organizational strength in the days ahead.

In a notable development, Bora pointed out that the AGP had succeeded in garnering support from religious minority voters, allowing it to wrest control of several constituencies traditionally considered Congress strongholds. “We have made significant inroads into areas once dominated by the Congress,” he added.

Regarding the forthcoming BTR elections, Bora clarified that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its intention to contest independently, the AGP will explore its options in coordination with its ally, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). “We will certainly contest the BTR elections. Discussions with UPPL will be initiated to finalize our strategy,” he stated.

Taking a swipe at the Congress party, Bora remarked, “Congress is declining from zero to absolute zero. The people have now seen the difference real development can make under the current leadership.