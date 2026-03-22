Assam: AGP Vice President Ranjit Deka resigns after ticket denial ahead of Assembly polls

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) vice president Dr Ranjit Deka has resigned from the party following denial of party ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections.



In a formal communication addressed to the party leadership, Deka announced his resignation from the primary membership of the AGP as well as from all organisational responsibilities. Citing “personal reasons, ideological differences, and changing political circumstances,” he said the decision was taken after careful consideration and was not made under any external pressure.



A long-time member of the party, Deka expressed gratitude for the opportunities extended to him during his association with the AGP. However, he also conveyed a sense of disillusionment over recent developments within the party, indicating a growing disconnect with its current direction.



Political observers point to the denial of a party ticket as a key factor behind his exit. Sources suggest that Deka was expecting nomination from the Bajali constituency but was not included in the party’s final list of candidates, leading to resentment among his supporters.



While Deka has not yet disclosed his next political move, speculation remains rife that he may either join another political party or contest the elections as an independent candidate.