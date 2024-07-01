In a pivotal move aimed at accelerating agricultural progress in Assam, Atul Bora, the State's Agriculture Minister, proactively sought a high-level meeting with Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi.

The meeting, held under the auspices of state-wise consultations, was convened to address critical challenges and opportunities in Assam's agricultural sector.

Recognizing the urgent need to strengthen agricultural infrastructure and support systems, Minister Atul Bora emphasized the importance of enhancing post-harvest management capabilities in Assam.

Specifically, he advocated for the creation of vital infrastructure such as dry storage, cold storage, and processing units. These facilities are essential for minimizing post-harvest losses and ensuring sustainable agricultural practices across the state.

Additionally, Minister Bora highlighted the potential of natural farming practices in Assam, aligning with the central government's initiatives to promote eco-friendly agricultural methods.

His proactive stance underscored the state government's commitment to leveraging national support frameworks, including schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and initiatives under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).

The meeting, attended by senior officials from both Union and State agricultural departments, concluded with a mutual commitment to foster collaboration and synergy between central and state efforts.

This collaborative approach aims to empower farmers in Assam, ensuring they receive comprehensive support and resources necessary for sustainable agricultural development.

The initiative reflects Minister Atul Bora's proactive leadership and dedication to advancing Assam's agricultural sector, positioning it for robust growth and resilience in the face of evolving challenges and opportunities.



