Assam Agricultural University and ICAR-CIWA partner with Assam WCD to boost grassroots health and nutrition

In a significant step toward strengthening grassroots development in Assam, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, and the ICAR–Central Institute for Women in Agriculture (ICAR-CIWA), Bhubaneswar, entered into a strategic partnership with the Directorate of Women & Child Development (WCD), Government of Assam. The collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at Kar Bhawan, Guwahati.



The initiative aims to bring transformative changes in maternal and child health, nutrition, early childhood education, and community awareness across the state. A key highlight of the event was the formal transfer of the intervention module “Matri Xixuaru Poriyalor Jotno: Ek Xustho Manoxikotar Poribahok” to the Directorate of WCD. The module, developed as a tool for enhancing reproductive health and holistic care of women, is expected to serve as a cornerstone for improving well-being at the community level.



The ceremony was attended by eminent dignitaries including Dr. Mridula Devi, Director, ICAR-CIWA, Bhubaneswar; Dr. Sanjay Kumar Chetia, Director of Research (Agri.), AAU; Dr. Mamoni Das, Dean, Faculty of Community Science, AAU; Sri Gauri Sankar Sarmah, ACS, Director, WCD; Dr. Nabaneeta Gogoi, Unit Coordinator, AICRP-WiA, AAU; Dr. Jinamoni Saikia, Head (i/c) and Professor, Dept. of HDFS, Faculty of Community Science, AAU; Dr. Tulika Borah, Senior Scientist, AICRP-WiA, AAU; and Smt. Dipti Phukan, Joint Director, WCD, along with senior officials and stakeholders from the Directorate of WCD.

Officials expressed optimism that the partnership will pave the way for a more integrated and effective approach to women’s health, child care, and grassroots development in Assam.