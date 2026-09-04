Assam Agricultural University bags State NSS Award for Best University

Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, has been conferred the State NSS Award 2024–25 in the Best University category for its contribution to community service and social welfare through the National Service Scheme (NSS).

The award was presented by Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Biswajit Daimari at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Complex in Guwahati on September 3, on the occasion of State Sports Day.

Dr. Binoy Kumar Medhi, Director of Students’ Welfare-cum-NSS Programme Coordinator at AAU, received the award on behalf of the university.

The recognition also acknowledged Dr. Medhi’s leadership in guiding and coordinating the university’s NSS Cell. Under his leadership, the cell has expanded its programmes, with NSS programme officers and volunteers participating in community service, social welfare, environmental initiatives and other nation-building activities.

In another recognition for AAU, Ayushman Boruah, a fourth-year student of the College of Agriculture, AAU, Jorhat, received the State NSS Award 2024–25 in the NSS Volunteer category for his leadership and service.

The university said the two awards reflected the collective efforts of its NSS fraternity and the coordination of the NSS Cell. The recognitions are expected to encourage students and volunteers to undertake greater community service and social initiatives.