Assam Agricultural University, Central Silk Board join hands to boost silk sector innovation

The Central Silk Board (CSB), under the Ministry of Textiles, and Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Next Generation Silk Innovation Network (NGSIN) Incubation Centre at the College of Sericulture, AAU.

The MoU was exchanged during the 77th Foundation Day celebration of the Central Silk Board in the presence of Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje and CSB Member Secretary P Shivakumar, among other dignitaries.

Representing Assam Agricultural University at the event were Dr Utpal Kotoky, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), College of Sericulture, and Dr Manasee Hazarika Ahmed, Assistant Professor and Nodal Officer of the NGSIN programme.

The proposed incubation centre is aimed at creating an ecosystem for innovation, entrepreneurship and technology development in the sericulture sector. The initiative is expected to support the development and adoption of new technologies and encourage entrepreneurial activities related to silk production and allied areas.

The collaboration between the Central Silk Board and Assam Agricultural University is also intended to strengthen Assam's sericulture ecosystem by facilitating innovation and technology-driven development in the state's silk sector.

The NGSIN Incubation Centre at the College of Sericulture, AAU, will provide a platform for developing and promoting innovations relevant to the silk industry and supporting emerging entrepreneurs in the sector.