Prof Mamoni Das, Dean of the Faculty of Community Science at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, has been selected for the Teachers’ Award under the Higher Education category of the Dr Murli Manohar Joshi Awards 2026.

Das has been recognised for her contributions to food and nutrition research, particularly in the areas of traditional food resources, functional ingredients and nutritional assessment. Her work has also focused on linking community science education with the health and dietary requirements of people in Northeast India.

According to the award notification issued by the Federation for World Academics (FWA), Das was nominated by Dr Kamal Malla Bujarbaruah and Dr Suman Kanungo. Her publications and supervised research on nutritional composition, traditional food resources and functional foods were cited as key contributions behind the selection.

The awards, instituted in 2025 by the FWA, recognise contributions across six categories: Higher Education, Arts and Culture, Science and Technology, Energy Sovereignty, Sustainable Consumption and Public Service.

The award will be presented by Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, former Union Minister for Human Resource Development, at the 9th FWA Annual Conclave on November 22. The ceremony will be held at the India International Centre in New Delhi from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The recognition comprises a citation, a medallion and an honorarium. Das has been invited to receive the award in person, with the organisers seeking confirmation of her availability by November 12.