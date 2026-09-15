Assam Agricultural University distributes 1,500 saplings, 50 quintals of pulse seeds among Majuli farmers

In a bid to boost agricultural productivity and create additional livelihood opportunities for farmers, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Jorhat, under Assam Agricultural University (AAU), organised a ceremonial distribution programme of seeds and planting materials at Balichapiri in Majuli.

The initiative was aimed at strengthening the research-extension-farmer linkage and taking improved agricultural technologies, quality planting materials and scientific crop production practices to farming communities.

The programme was attended by Dr Mrinal Saikia, Associate Director of Research-cum-OSD to the Vice Chancellor, AAU; Dr Ranjit Kumar Saud, Associate Director of Extension, AAU; the Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Jorhat; scientists from KVK Jorhat; and Dr Dibash Bordoloi, Scientist, AICRP on Seeds, AAU.

Addressing farmers, the dignitaries stressed the importance of adopting improved crop varieties, quality planting materials, scientific crop management, crop diversification and integrated farming practices to increase farm productivity and income.

The programme also facilitated direct interaction between farmers and agricultural scientists, allowing farmers to seek technical guidance on improved farming practices.

As part of the initiative, 1,500 saplings were distributed among farmers, including 500 arecanut, 500 Assam lemon and 500 black pepper saplings.

The distribution is expected to promote crop diversification and integrated farming systems while creating additional avenues for sustainable income generation.

More than 50 quintals of black gram and green gram seeds were also distributed. Rhizobium was provided along with the pulse seeds to promote biological nitrogen fixation, improve soil fertility and encourage sustainable nutrient management.

The initiative is part of AAU's efforts to take agricultural research and innovations from laboratories and research stations to farmers' fields through its extension network.

The university said such programmes are aimed at empowering farmers with improved inputs, technical knowledge and scientific guidance to strengthen agricultural livelihoods.