Assam Agricultural University leads soybean drive to strengthen nutritional and feed security

A ten-day intensive capacity-building programme aimed at transforming soybean cultivation in Assam concluded at Assam Agricultural University, with experts asserting that the oilseed crop could become a cornerstone of the state’s nutritional and feed security framework.

The initiative, titled “Strengthening Soybean Cultivation in Assam for Nutritional Feed and Food Security,” brought together farmers, scientists and industry stakeholders in a coordinated effort to bridge research, market access and grassroots farming practices. Organised from February 16 to 25 by the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Soybean at Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, the programme focused on farmers from various Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) across districts including Karbi Anglong, Udalguri, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Mangaldai, Jorhat and Golaghat.

The series sought to equip participants with scientific knowledge and practical skills to enhance soybean productivity while strengthening its role in food, feed and livelihood security.

The inaugural session was attended by Dr. Mrinal Saikia, ADR (Agri.), Dr. Kishore Kumar Sharma, Head of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Dr. I.A. Sheikh, former Principal Investigator of AICRP on Soybean, and Subir Chattopadhyay, Founder Director of Associated Tea and Agro Management Services, Guwahati. Their presence underscored the academic and industry-oriented approach of the programme.

Addressing participants, Dr. Saikia highlighted soybean’s growing importance as a multipurpose crop with strong potential to enhance food, feed and livelihood security. He emphasised that diversification into high-value oilseeds is crucial for strengthening Assam’s agricultural resilience amid changing climatic and market conditions.

Dr. Rupam Borgohain, Principal Investigator of the AICRP on Soybean and coordinator of the training series, noted that soybean is steadily emerging as a significant oilseed crop in the state. He pointed to the establishment of soybean-based industries, including a soybean oil mill at Biswanath Chariali and a feed mill in Jorhat, as key developments strengthening the value chain and expanding marketing opportunities for farmers.

Dr. Munmi Borah, Organising Secretary of the programme, urged farmers to adopt scientific cultivation practices to improve yields and enhance income. She observed that modern agronomic techniques, combined with collective marketing through FPCs, can significantly improve profitability and reduce post-harvest losses.

The training sessions covered scientific cultivation methods, pest and disease management, soil health management, post-harvest processing, soybean-based food product preparation and market linkage strategies. Experts conducted hands-on demonstrations and interactive modules to help farmers adopt improved technologies effectively.

As part of the industry exposure component, participants visited a tofu production unit, LAI LESAI FOOD TECH, located on Club Road in Jorhat. Proprietor Jabalik Khaond interacted with farmers, sharing insights on value addition, branding and the growing demand for soybean-based products in urban and semi-urban markets.

The capacity-building drive marked a significant step toward consolidating soybean cultivation in Assam and reaffirmed the commitment of the AICRP on Soybean to sustainable agricultural development. By integrating scientific research, farmer training and industry linkages, the initiative is expected to contribute meaningfully to the state’s nutritional security and rural economic growth.

