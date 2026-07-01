Assam Agricultural University professor earns place among global top scientists

Professor Madhumita Barooah of the Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, has been ranked among the World’s Top 5 per cent scientists in recognition of her contributions to agricultural biotechnology research.

The international ranking is based on global research indicators including publication quality, citation impact and overall research productivity, placing Professor Barooah among the most influential researchers in her field.

Barooah has served Assam Agricultural University for more than 35 years since joining the institution in 1991. Her academic and research work has focused extensively on molecular biology, microbial and plant biotechnology, and sustainable agriculture.

Over the course of her career, she has received several prestigious international fellowships and academic recognitions. These include the DBT Overseas Fellowship at the University of Reading, United Kingdom (2014), the Norman E. Borlaug Fellowship at Pennsylvania State University, United States (2006), the Commonwealth Scholarship for her doctoral studies at the University of Exeter, United Kingdom (2001), and the Fulbright Fellowship at Texas A&M University and Georgetown University, United States (1998).

In addition to her research achievements, Prof. Barooah has mentored a large number of PhD, MSc and postdoctoral scholars, many of whom are currently associated with reputed academic and research institutions in India and abroad.

Her research initiatives have also contributed to technology transfer agreements with startups and the development of farmer-oriented technologies intended to strengthen agricultural sustainability and improve rural livelihoods.

Members of the AAU fraternity congratulated Prof. Barooah on the achievement and described it as a significant milestone that reflects the university’s growing presence and recognition in the global research community.