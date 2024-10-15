In a significant achievement for Assam’s agricultural sector, research scientists at Assam Agricultural University (AAU) have developed two high-yielding varieties of mustard greens, named "Kajali" and "Laika," along with a new chilli variety called "Prabali." This development promise to transform farming practices during the rabi season, offering farmers a much-needed boost in productivity and economic potential.

The University’s Department of Horticulture, after five years of dedicated research, has introduced these new varieties to address the longstanding challenges faced by local farmers. Traditional mustard greens, a staple in Assamese cuisine, have seen limited yields over the years, restricting supply and impacting local diets. The newly developed "Kajali" and "Laika" varieties are poised to change that by offering higher yields and resilience, meeting both cultural and dietary needs.

These innovations are set to yield substantial benefits, with the leafy greens expected to produce two crop cycles over an 85-90 day period, amounting to an estimated 400-450 quintals per hectare. The "Laika" variety stands out for its dark green color, long slender leaves, and authentic Assamese flavor, while "Kajali" offers similar qualities but with a unique blackish hue that inspired its name.

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Meanwhile, the "Prabali" chilli variety promises to deliver a fiery heat and impressive productivity, yielding around 120-130 quintals per hectare. Both the mustard greens and chilli varieties boast high nutritional content, enhancing the availability of nutrient-rich vegetables and adding value to the Assamese diet.

The introduction of these high-yield varieties is also expected to open new commercial opportunities for farmers, who can now cater to the rising demand for mustard greens and chillies.



With increased production potential, these varieties aim to address the current shortfall in supply and allow farmers to capitalize on lucrative market prospects.