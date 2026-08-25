Assam Agricultural University signs MoU with International Potato Center to boost potato research and production

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Potato Center (CIP) to strengthen potato research, production, training and value-chain development in Assam and the wider Northeast region.

The MoU was signed on August 23, 2026, in New Delhi as part of the CIP-NARS partnership initiative. The collaboration is aimed at addressing key challenges affecting potato cultivation in the region, including low productivity, inadequate quality seed, limited mechanisation, pest and disease infestation, inadequate cold storage and gaps in value-chain development.

Speaking at the signing programme, AAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Dipjyoti Rajkhowa highlighted the need for inclusive potato cultivation, improved post-production and processing facilities, value addition and stronger market linkages.

The partnership will focus on areas including region-specific variety development, climate-resilient technologies, quality potato seed production and storage, pest and disease management, improved nutrient management, biofortified varieties, potato-based cropping systems, processing and value addition.

The collaboration is also expected to create opportunities for students and researchers from the Northeast to engage in potato research from a global perspective.

The signing ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Dr. Simon Heck, Director General, CIP, Peru; Dr. K.M. Bujarbarua, former DDG, ICAR and former Vice-Chancellor of AAU; Dr. Divesh Chaturvedi, IAS; Dr. Hugo Campos, DDG, CIP, Peru, and representatives of agricultural universities and research institutions.

Officials said the MoU could provide new opportunities to strengthen potato production and research not only in Assam and the Northeast but also through collaboration with other states, including Punjab and Rajasthan, which were also part of the partnership.

The initiative is expected to benefit potato growers by promoting quality seed production, climate-resilient farming, improved crop management, processing, value addition and better market access, subject to effective implementation of the collaboration.