Assam Agricultural University Student Bags Prestigious Fellowship to Study at the University of Warwick, UK

In yet another proud moment for Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Pragya Permita Acharyya, a recent postgraduate in Plant Pathology, has been selected for the Doctoral Program at the University of Warwick, United Kingdom.

She has been awarded a fellowship under the prestigious Midlands Integrative Biosciences Training Partnership (MIBTP), funded by the BBSRC Doctoral Landscape Award—a highly competitive program that draws applicants from around the globe.

The University of Warwick, ranked 69th globally by the QS World University Rankings, provides a world-class academic environment. Pragya’s selection marks a significant milestone in her academic journey. As part of her Ph.D. program, she will work on microbial bioprospecting and functional genomics for sustainable crop health management at the Plant and Agricultural Biosciences division, School of Life Sciences, under the guidance of Dr. Mojgan Rabiey.



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Pragya, who holds strong academic credentials throughout her educational journey, completed her Master’s research under the mentorship of Dr. Anurag Kashyap, Assistant Professor, Department of Plant Pathology, AAU, Jorhat, and a former Netaji Subhas ICAR International Fellow.

Her masters dissertation focused on bacterial nanocellulose and its application in food packaging—a topic that received high appreciation from the MIBTP screening committee. During masters she published articles in reputed scientific journals, further strengthening her research foundation.

This remarkable achievement not only reflects the academic excellence of AAU students but also underscores the university’s strong foundation in quality research and teaching.