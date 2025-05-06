Students of Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, have scripted a proud chapter for the state by clinching Gold and Silver medals in the Table Tennis Men’s and Women’s categories at the prestigious XXII All India Inter-Agricultural Universities Sports and Games Meet 2024-25. The national event, hosted at Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture & Technology in Kumarganj, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, has drawn participation from 58 agricultural universities across India.

The remarkable feat has earned widespread applause from the university’s leadership. Dr. B. C. Deka, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of AAU, and Dr. B. K. Medhi, Director of Students' Welfare, extended their heartfelt congratulations to the victorious contingent, lauding the athletes’ dedication and discipline. They hailed the success as a reflection of AAU's enduring commitment to nurturing a balance between academic excellence and sporting prowess.

A 30-member strong team, comprising students from all nine constituent colleges of AAU, represented the university at the national meet. Faculty members Dr. Sailen Gogoi and Dr. Dharin Hazarika played a crucial role in mentoring and supporting the athletes throughout the competition.

Beyond the medals, this achievement underscores AAU’s emphasis on holistic student development, encouraging its scholars to excel not only in the classroom but also in arenas of national sporting prominence.