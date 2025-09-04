Assam Agricultural University supported startup ‘Assure Biovention’ paves new path for northeast’s agri-innovation

Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, has set a significant milestone in strengthening the startup ecosystem of Northeast India by supporting its very first startup—Assure Biovention Pvt. Ltd. The initiative marks a pioneering step, making AAU the first state agricultural university in the country to incubate a startup under its own innovation and entrepreneurship policy.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Bidyut Chandan Deka highlighted that AAU had framed its Innovation, Startup, and Entrepreneurship Policy in 2021, in line with the National Innovation and Startup Policy (NISP) 2019, with the objective of enabling students and faculty members to translate their research and technological innovations into entrepreneurial ventures.

The startup, Assure Biovention Pvt. Ltd., was officially founded on August 5, 2024, by Professor Bidyut Kumar Sarmah, Director of DBT-North East Centre for Agricultural Biotechnology (DBT-NECAB) and former ICAR National Professor, along with co-founder Mr. Binod Hazarika, a prominent businessman from Nagaon. Registered under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (GoI) and recognized by DPIIT (DIPPI 95782), the company aims to serve as an innovative solution provider in the biological sciences to empower farmers, students, entrepreneurs, and researchers across the region.

On November 5, 2024, Assure Biovention signed an MoU with AAU for upscaling and marketing several technologies developed at the university. Under this agreement, royalties will be shared between AAU and the scientists who spearheaded the innovations. The startup currently receives consultancy support from Dr. Popy Borah (Senior Scientist, ARRI, AAU) and mentorship from Dr. M.V. Deshpande, retired scientist of NCL Pune.

The company has already commercialized five bioinput products—two growth promoters (Biopushti and Bioshakti) and three biopesticides (Bioveer, Bioguard, and Biosona)—all developed under DBT-NECAB with funding from DBT, Government of India. These eco-friendly products are gaining popularity among farmers and tea planters for their efficacy and residue-free quality.

In a notable collaboration with AAU and the Karbi Anglong district administration, Assure Biovention has supplied bioinputs and agronomic expertise to the Karbi Ex-Revolutionary United Forum (KERUF), enabling the cultivation of around 100 bighas of maize and 50 bighas of pumpkin under organic farming practices. A recent “Field Day” in Bokajan saw 70 farmers participate in hands-on training on bioinput application.

The startup has also entered into partnerships with several tea estates and small tea growers in Assam and Nagaland, covering 50 hectares of organic and integrated tea cultivation. Export-focused tea gardens have appreciated the high microbial concentration and pesticide-free nature of the products, which ensure international market compatibility. Additionally, the company has begun promoting crop biodiversity in tea gardens through the supply of tissue culture banana plantlets and turmeric for organic cultivation.

Beyond its agricultural ventures, Assure Biovention has been organizing awareness programmes, training sessions, and motivational talks to guide students and scholars on competitive exams, research opportunities, and entrepreneurship prospects.

Impressed by the achievements of its first supported startup, AAU authorities have urged more students, researchers, and faculty members to venture into entrepreneurship, positioning the university as a hub for agri-innovation and sustainable development in Northeast India.