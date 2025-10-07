Assam Agricultural University’s central instrumentation facility laboratory secures NABL accreditation

The Central Instrumentation Facility Laboratory (CIFL) under the DBT-North East Centre for Agricultural Biotechnology (DBT-NECAB) at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, has achieved a significant milestone by receiving NABL accreditation in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards. The accreditation, awarded under ILAC-MRA on September 21, 2025, certifies CIFL’s competence in the testing of food and food products, under certificate number TC-16804.

The laboratory’s current accredited scope includes testing parameters such as moisture content of flour, acidity of grains, and crude fat, ash, and dietary fiber of biscuits. This recognition marks a major step forward in ensuring precision, reliability, and global standard compliance in food testing and research activities undertaken by the university.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Bidyut Chandan Deka, along with Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture Dr. Prasanna Kumar Pathak, Registrar Tapan Kumar Gohain (ACS), and other statutory officers, extended their congratulations to the CIFL team for their remarkable achievement.

The NABL-accredited laboratory team, led by Dr. Bidyut Kumar Sarmah, Director, DBT-NECAB (Head of Laboratory), comprises Dr. Priyanka Das, Professor, Department of Biochemistry (Quality Manager); Er. Dipankar Sarma, Instrumentation Engineer, DBT-NECAB (Deputy Quality Manager); Dr. Tankeswar Nath, Assistant Professor, Department of Agricultural Biotechnology (Technical Manager); and Mrs. Malobika Borkoch, Deputy Technical Manager, along with other dedicated technical personnel.

The university authorities emphasized that this accreditation not only enhances CIFL’s credibility and reliability but also strengthens the global standing of Assam Agricultural University in the field of agricultural and food product testing.

CIFL continues to play a crucial role in serving students, researchers, farmers, and entrepreneurs across the Northeast region, offering advanced biochemical and microbiological analyses of plant and plant-based products, thereby contributing to the region’s scientific and agricultural advancement.