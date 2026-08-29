Assam Agriculture department holds AIF awareness programme in Morigaon to support farmers

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika said empowering farmers remains a top priority of the state government as he highlighted efforts to improve access to financial support under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF).

In a post on X, Hazarika said a special awareness programme on the AIF was organised by the Morigaon District Agriculture Department to create greater awareness among farmers about the scheme and its benefits.

He said the government is focusing on enabling farmers to access AIF financial assistance for modernisation, mechanisation, infrastructure development and value addition in the agriculture sector.

Hazarika urged farmers to make the most of the available support and use the opportunities under AIF to strengthen their agricultural activities.

He said improved access to financial assistance and modern agricultural infrastructure can contribute towards building a more productive, profitable and sustainable agriculture sector in Assam.