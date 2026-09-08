Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika chairs potato value chain meeting in Nalbari
Pijush Hazarika chaired a potato value chain meeting in Nalbari and met farmers. PepsiCo joined the talks as stakeholders sought better storage, processing and market access.
- Farmers outlined cultivation challenges and expectations during the minister's interaction session
- PepsiCo representatives joined talks as the company buys potatoes from growers
- Discussions stressed support across production, storage, processing and marketing stages
Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika on September 8 chaired a meeting in Nalbari on Potato Value Chain Development and Collaboration, followed by an interaction with potato farmers to understand their expectations, concerns and challenges.
Representatives of PepsiCo, which procures potatoes from farmers in the state, also participated in the meeting. Discussions focused on strengthening the potato value chain and improving the benefits accruing to cultivators.
During the interaction, farmers shared their expectations and difficulties related to potato cultivation. The discussions highlighted the need for stronger support across different stages of production and marketing.
Hazarika said improving productivity, storage, processing and market linkages would be crucial to increasing returns for potato farmers. He stressed the importance of collaboration among farmers, industry stakeholders and the government to strengthen the sector.
The meeting was aimed at exploring ways to improve the overall potato value chain and create better opportunities for farmers by strengthening infrastructure, processing facilities and market access.
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