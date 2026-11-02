The minister reviewed key agricultural missions in Guwahati and called for expanding commercial crop cultivation, strengthening farmer organisations and improving market linkages. He also discussed expanding PepsiCo's engagement with potato farmers across the state.

Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday, November 2 reviewed the progress of various agricultural initiatives in the state, emphasising crop diversification, stronger farmer organisations and improved market access to increase farmers' income.

Hazarika chaired a review meeting with the Commissioner and senior officials of the Agriculture Department at Krishi Bhawan in Khanapara, Guwahati, on November 2. The meeting focused on assessing the implementation of ongoing agricultural missions and identifying measures to improve their reach and effectiveness at the grassroots level.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the Makhana Mission, Edible Oil Palm Mission and Pulse Mission. Discussions were also held on the proposed Rajmah Mission in the Barak Valley.

Stressing the need for effective implementation, Hazarika directed officials to ensure greater accountability and maintain regular engagement with farmers so that the benefits of government schemes reach their intended beneficiaries.

Assam pushes crop diversification beyond paddy cultivation

Highlighting the need to reduce dependence on conventional paddy cultivation, Hazarika called for promoting alternative crops with commercial potential in Assam.

He identified makhana, agarwood, edible oil palm, coconut and dragon fruit, along with other fruits and horticultural crops, as potential areas for expanding agricultural activities and creating additional income opportunities for farmers.

The minister also highlighted the state government's objective of developing Assam into a leading horticulture-based state by encouraging crops suited to the agricultural potential and climatic conditions of individual districts.

As part of efforts to strengthen the agricultural sector, Hazarika directed the department to work towards doubling the number of Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) in the state.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging collective farming, improving farmers' bargaining power, strengthening market access and creating better opportunities for selling agricultural produce.

Farmer Producer Companies enable cultivators to organise themselves collectively and access markets, inputs and other agricultural services more effectively.

PepsiCo partnership to expand potato cultivation

Separately, Hazarika held a meeting with representatives of PepsiCo at Krishi Bhawan to discuss expanding potato cultivation and strengthening the company's engagement with farmers in Assam.

The meeting was attended by the Agriculture Department Commissioner and other senior officials.

Discussions focused on extending PepsiCo's existing partnership with potato growers to include more farmers across the state and improving supply arrangements.

PepsiCo, which operates a manufacturing plant in Nalbari, currently has around 1,200 potato farmers associated with its operations in Assam. The company's potato procurement requirements could provide opportunities to expand cultivation and create additional market avenues for local farmers.

Hazarika stressed the need to build on the existing partnership by strengthening market linkages and increasing farmer participation.

The proposed expansion is expected to provide more cultivators with access to organised buyers and potentially improve the marketing prospects of their produce.

The government's broader focus, as outlined during the review meeting, is to diversify Assam's agricultural economy, promote commercially viable crops and strengthen institutional support for farmers to improve their income opportunities.