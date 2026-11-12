Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika directed officials to ensure 100 per cent farmer registration in Dhemaji district by January 15, as he reviewed the progress of various agricultural initiatives and inspected integrated farming, hemp cultivation and oil palm projects during his visit to the district.

Hazarika, who also holds the Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs portfolios, visited several agricultural projects along with MP Pradan Baruah and MLA Bhuban Pegu.

During the visit, the minister inspected a 22-bigha integrated farm at Arnai Chapori in Dhemaji, developed by progressive farmer Bhuban Pegu. The farm features arecanut, tomato, papaya and pineapple cultivation, along with fish farming through a poly-tank system.

He subsequently visited a hemp cultivation project in Dimow to assess its commercial potential. The minister also inspected oil palm and multi-crop horticulture farms belonging to Sribamun Islary and Dilip Boro in the Dipa area and interacted with farmers to understand their experiences and challenges.

Later, Hazarika chaired a departmental review meeting at the District Commissioner's conference hall in the presence of Cabinet Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, MP Pradan Baruah and MLAs Bhuban Pegu and Jibon Gogoi.

During the meeting, the minister directed officials to complete the registration of all farmers in the district by January 15. According to the review, 83 per cent of farmers in Dhemaji have been registered so far.

He also distributed paddy procurement certificates to several farmers and instructed departmental officials to facilitate the formation of more Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) to strengthen collective farming and improve farmers' access to markets.

Among other directives, Hazarika asked officials to organise regular 'Khet Bachao' (Save the Crops) meetings in agricultural fields to address crop-related concerns. He also called for the identification of suitable land for oil palm cultivation and directed officials to organise joint meetings to explore opportunities for promoting makhana cultivation in the district.

The minister further instructed officials to address the difficulties faced by local entrepreneurs in accessing support under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

The visit focused on reviewing ongoing agricultural activities, identifying opportunities for crop diversification and strengthening farmer registration, institutional support and infrastructure development in Dhemaji.