Assam Agriculture Minister reviews preparations for Agricultural Infrastructure Fund programme in Guwahati

Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika chaired a preparatory meeting with officials of the Agriculture Department ahead of the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF) programme scheduled to be held on July 18 in Guwahati.

The programme will be attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and is expected to bring together more than 5,000 farmers from across the state.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the arrangements for the event and discussed measures to ensure the effective implementation of the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund scheme.

The discussions focused on facilitating access to institutional credit for farmers and agri-entrepreneurs through the AIF. Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries can avail a 3 per cent interest subvention to support the creation, expansion, and strengthening of post-harvest management and agricultural infrastructure.

The initiative aims to promote investment in agricultural infrastructure, improve value chains, and enhance income opportunities for farmers and agri-entrepreneurs across Assam.