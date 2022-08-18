Assam Agriculture minister Atul Bora on Wednesday (August 17) said that department officials must extend support to the farmers in capacity building of organic and natural farming to increase the export potential.

He said this while addressing the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of Organic Retail Outlet under the MOVCD-NER scheme at the Directorate of Agriculture campus, Khanapara.

While stating the example of the river island district Majuli, the agriculture department in collaboration with the district administration has taken various initiatives under APART and the Horticulture Department to turn it into an organic district, said Atul Bora.

Atul Bora further said that the State Government under the Central Government has been giving stress on Agriculture and its ancillary sectors to boost the economy of the State and place Assam among the five developed states of the country. He also added that in the recent Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stressed Organic and Natural Farming, calling it a basis for economic success.

"The educated young generation of the state at present is interested to venture into the agriculture sector and is coming forward to explore potentialities, especially in Horticulture," said Atul Bora.

The Organic Retail Outlet is under the Mission Organic value chain Development – North Eastern Region (MOVCD-NER) and the objective of the Organic retail outlet is to link the organic farmers directly to the consumers without any middlemen so that consumers can purchase fresh, certified organic products conveniently.

Director of Agriculture Anant Lal Gyani, CEO of Assam State Agriculture and Marketing Board(ASAMB) Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, Director of Horticulture Triranga Bharatiya Borah, and other officials of the Agriculture Department and members of FPCs were also present during the program.