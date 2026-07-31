Assam Agriculture Minister visits Sivasagar flood-hit village, reviews community nursery for farmers

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on July 31 visited 2 No. Bhatgaj Gaon in Sivasagar district along with MLA Akhil Gogoi Borgohain to review the Agriculture Department's community nursery initiative aimed at supporting farmers affected by the recent floods.

Sharing the update on X, the minister said the community nursery has been established to ensure that flood-hit farmers receive paddy seedlings in time for the next cultivation cycle.

Bora said the recent floods caused extensive damage to lives, homes and agricultural land across Sivasagar and other affected districts, and the government's immediate focus has been on helping affected families while preparing for agricultural recovery.

"At a time like this, even a handful of seedlings carry the hope of returning to the fields," the minister said, adding that officers and field staff of the Agriculture Department are working to ensure timely support reaches farmers.

The initiative is part of the state's efforts to revive agricultural activities and restore livelihoods in flood-affected areas by providing quality seedlings and facilitating the upcoming sowing season.