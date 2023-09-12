The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption on September 12 arrested a government officer on charges of bribery in Assam's Darrang district.

The arrested official identified as Bidyut Kumar Talukdar was posted as the District Agriculture Officer in Mangaldai.

According to sources, Talukdar was caught red-handed while he accepted a bribe for nominating the name of the complainant for training.

Taking to platform X, the office of anti-corruption cell wrote, "Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Bidyut Kr Talukdar, District Agricultural Officer, in his office after he accepted bribe for nominating the name of the complainant for a training".



Also read : Assam: Court awards government employee three years rigorous imprisonment in bribery case

Earlier, a Special Court in Assam awarded a Lat Mandal to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years and also pay a fine of Rs 5,000, in default of which, rigorous imprisonment for one month under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

The accused identified as Gangadhar Talukdar was arrested on bribery charges in 2016.

Earlier, Gangadhar Talukdar was trapped by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam on December 28, 2016, while he was posted as Lat Mandal at Hajo Revenue Circle, Kamrup.