Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, has organised a ten-day skill development training programme to promote natural fibre-based entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihood opportunities among tribal communities and rural youth as part of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas 2026.

The programme was conducted under the ICAR-NEH Project titled “Development of Skills for Setting Up Small and Cottage-Scale Industries Based on Natural Resources of North Eastern India” by the Department of Apparel and Textile Science, College of Community Science, AAU, in collaboration with ICAR-NINFET, Kolkata, and with the support of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Dima Hasao.

KVK Dima Hasao, headed by Dr Ardhendu Chakraborty, Senior Scientist and Head, facilitated the participation of trainees from the district. The programme was coordinated with the assistance of Darshana Chetia, Subject Matter Specialist at KVK Dima Hasao.

Dr Nabaneeta Gogoi, Professor and Head of the Department of Apparel and Textile Science and Co-Principal Investigator of the project; Dr Sunita Boruah, Assistant Professor and Principal Investigator; and Dr Smita Bhuyan, Assistant Professor and Co-Principal Investigator, highlighted the importance of sustainable utilisation of natural fibres, skill development, value addition and entrepreneurship in rural areas.

The ten-day programme provided practical training in natural fibre extraction, processing, dyeing, weaving, product diversification and marketing. Participants were trained to use locally available resources, including banana, pineapple, okra and jute fibres, to develop marketable products.

The training also focused on the commercial utilisation of agricultural waste and the potential for establishing small and cottage-scale enterprises based on natural resources available in the Northeast.

According to the organisers, 50 trainees have already benefited from training programmes conducted under the ICAR-NEH project. The initiative aims to strengthen self-employment opportunities, empower tribal women and rural youth, and promote sustainable livelihood options through skill development and local resource-based entrepreneurship.

The programme was organised in keeping with the spirit of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda.