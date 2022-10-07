Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Assam, the Guwahati police on October 5 issued traffic Standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Notably, to ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens, and differently-abled people on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, fire tenders, the following restrictions on the movement of commercial goods carrying vehicles shall be imposed on 7th-9th October 2022 in connection with the NEC meeting and related events.

1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 6 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 11:30 A.M to 11 P.M on 7th October 2022.

2. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 7 A.M to 11:30 P.M on 8th October 2022.

3. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles (small/ medium/ heavy) shall be restricted on D.G Road, A.T Road, M.G. Road, K.L.B. Road, Taibullah Road, G.N.B. Road, B. Boruah Road and G.S. Road from 8 AM to 11:30 AM on 9th October 2022.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Assam, will also chair DGPs' conference on narco control.

Along with Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda will visit Guwahati where they will inaugurate the biggest office of the party in the northeastern region.

Both Shah and Nadda will take part in a massive rally at Khanapara in Guwahati on October 8 organized under the leadership of Bhabesh Kalita, where around 40,000 party workers and office bearers will participate.

Besides this, Shah will also attend the Conference of the Superintendent of Police at the Police Training College at Dergaon on Sunday.