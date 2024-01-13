In the political landscape of Assam, a significant development has unfolded within the Congress party as it braces for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, who held the position of general secretary and senior spokesperson for the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has stepped down from his role.

This move comes at a critical juncture, with the party still reeling from consecutive defeats in the state assembly elections.

It is to be mentioned here that, earlier on January 7, Bhattacharjee took to his X handle to highlight his disappointment after the Congress leader failed to find his name in the Assam Pradesh Election Committee list prepared by the All India Congress Committee.

Respected @JitendraSAlwar Sir.After watching the list I have decided to stopped my all activities as I'm not qualified for a member. Ready to packed my luggage. Regards pic.twitter.com/TyX2bGGOyG — Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee (@ApurbaKrBhatta) January 7, 2024

"Respected @JitendraSAlwar Sir. After watching the list I have decided to stopped my all activities as I'm not qualified for a member. Ready to packed my luggage. Regards," wrote the Congress leader.



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Further, addressing the media, Bhattacharjee said that on January 14, he will officially resign from the Indian National Congress, Assam and in this connection will address the media at Guwahati Press Club.

With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the party's choice of its new chief will be instrumental in shaping its campaign strategy and its ability to connect with the electorate in Assam.