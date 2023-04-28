Jitendra Singh, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and the party's Assam in-charge met with leaders of 10 opposition parties, excluding the AIUDF to examine the possibility of an alliance for next year's Lok Sabha elections.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, CPI(M), NCP, Trinamool Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are among the opposition groups present at the gathering.

Singh stated prior to the commencement of the meeting, which is still ongoing, that negotiations with the AIUDF are out of the question because the two organisations split after the recent assembly elections. He stated that they will "discuss the possibility of forming an alliance with like-minded secular parties."

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Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Bora stated that preliminary conversations are taking place, with the goal of uniting to oppose "communal forces." Earlier in the day, Singh, who is in the state for two days, met with party officials from the Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu, Dhubri, and Kokrajhar Parliamentary seats on matters relating to the 2024 general elections. On Friday, he will also meet with members from the other constituencies.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats with the BJP in nine, and Congress in three while the AIUDF and an Independent represent one constituency each.