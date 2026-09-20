Assam: Ahead of Nagaon bypoll, police bust alleged illegal liquor outlet in Juria, seize liquor bottles

Police in Assam’s Juria have intensified action against the alleged illegal liquor trade ahead of the Nagaon by-election, with a special operation leading to the seizure of a large quantity of liquor bottles.

The operation was carried out by Juria Police against an alleged illegal liquor outlet that had reportedly been operating for an extended period in the middle of Juria market, in close proximity to a Naamghar.

During the operation, police reportedly busted the outlet and seized a large number of liquor bottles from the premises. The action is part of intensified enforcement measures being undertaken in the area ahead of the Nagaon by-election.

Further details regarding the quantity of liquor seized and action against those allegedly involved were not immediately available.