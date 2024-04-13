In a statement by Chow Pranjal Rajkonwar, General Secretary of the All Assam Ahom Association, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's tenure has been hailed as a period of dignity and progress for the Ahom community in Assam. Rajkonwar said that Sarma's commitment to fulfilling his promises has led to tangible advancements for the Ahom people.

During discussions with journalists, Rajkonwar addressed the issue of nationalization, emphasizing its historical significance and the varying levels of attention it received from past governments. While acknowledging efforts made during previous administrations, Rajkonwar highlighted a perceived lack of sustained action on the matter until the tenure of Dr. Sarma.

Citing examples of Sarma's proactive approach, Rajkonwar pointed to the commemoration of the 400th anniversary of Lachit Barphukan's victory and the forthcoming worldwide celebration of this historic event with special recognition for the Assam Ahom community. Furthermore, Rajkonwar praised the allocation of funds for the development of the Assam Development Council and highlighted specific projects such as habung and tipam as indicators of Dr. Sarma's dedication to the community's welfare.

While acknowledging that mistakes have been made, Koibor highlighted the importance of accountability and expressed confidence in Dr. Sarma's commitment to fulfilling his pledges. He urged caution and emphasized the necessity for Dr. Sarma to uphold his promises for the continued progress of the Ahom community.