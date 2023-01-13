The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced eligibility criteria for enrolling under JEE Advance-2023.



According to a notification performance in Class XII (or Equivalent) Board Examination for admission to IITs the Candidates must satisfy at least one of the following two criteria with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects in the year of first appearance in the Class 12 or equivalent.



The notification stated that candidates must have secured at least 75% aggregate marks in the Class XII (or equivalent) board examination. The aggregate marks for SC, ST and PwD candidates should be at least 65%.



“Must be within the category-wise top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective Class XII (or equivalent) board examination,” the notification stated.



The AHSEC in its notification further stated that the percentile calculation will be done for all the required subjects, in a single academic year only. Therefore, candidates appearing for improvement in board examinations can either appear in one or more subjects and secure 75% aggregate marks (65% for SC, ST and PwD) after improvement or appear for improvement in all subjects to be in top 20 percentile.



AHSEC further stated that the marks scored in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, a language (if the candidate has taken more than one language, then the language with the higher marks will be considered), Any subject other than the above four (the subject with the highest marks will be considered) will be considered for calculating the aggregate marks and the cut-off marks for fulfilling the top 20 percentile criterion.



The Joint Entrance Examination – Advanced (JEE-Advanced) (formerly the Indian Institute of Technology - Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE)), is an academic examination held annually in India.



It is organised by one of the seven zonal IITs (IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, and IIT Guwahati) under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) on a round-robin rotation pattern for the qualifying candidates of the JEE-Main (exempted for Foreign Candidates). It was used to be the sole prerequisite for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology bachelor's programs before the introduction of UCEED, Online B.S and Olympiad entries but seats through these new mediums are very low (except IITM Online B.S. which has open enrolment).