The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the Higher Secondary Results for the year 2023 on June 6.



Guwahati’s Varsha Bothra secured the top position in Commerce stream with 94.4 percentage. The student from KC Das Commerce College, Kamrup (Metro) received 472 in aggregate out of 500 in total.

A total of 3,29,901 students appeared for the exam out of which 2,40,431 students have passed. The Arts stream has a pass rate of 70.12 percent, the Commerce stream has a pass rate of 79.57 percent, and the Science stream has a pass rate of 84.96 percent.

In the meantime, 28,651 students in the Arts Stream achieved first division, 58,869 students achieved second division, and 95,660 students achieved third division. In the Commerce stream, 5,254 students achieved first place, 6,486 students achieved second place, and 4,505 students achieved third place. In the Science stream, 18,868 got first division, 16,455 got second division and 4,082 got third division.

Also read : Assam: AHSEC announces Higher Secondary results, Sankalpajit Saikia from Nagaon secures top position in Arts