The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released a revised timetable for the H.S. Level ASOS Examinations originally scheduled for April-May 2024.

In a notification (No SOS/EP/PR/146/14/2961) dated July 9, 2024, AHSEC announced the updated examination schedule. The exams will now begin on July 25, 2024, and continue until August 7, 2024. The morning session will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, while the afternoon session is set for 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Practical examinations are scheduled from August 9, 2024, to August 17, 2024, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Candidates and concerned parties are advised to consult the official notification issued by Pankaj Borthakur, Controller of Examinations, AHSEC, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati-21, for further details.

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