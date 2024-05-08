Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare Higher Secondary (HS) exam results-2024 at 9 AM on May 9.

Assam HS 12th results will be made available to students at 9 am on the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

Students can download the mark sheet online by entering their roll number and date of birth.

This year, 2, 80,216 students have appeared for the AHSEC 12th Exams out of which 1,39,486 are boys and 1,42,732 are girls. 54,287 are from the Science stream, 2,06,467 from Arts and 17,582 from Commerce.

The minister will also announce toppers, result stats, pass percentages, district-wise performance in the press conference.



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In case the official website goes unresponsive at the time of results, they can switch to third-party websites such as results.shiksha and indiaresults.com.



Results will also be released on 'Upolobdha' Mobile App. Students are advised to download the same well in advance.

Assam AHSEC Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council at ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the 'HS result 2024 link' and click on it Enter your AHSEC roll no as mentioned on admit card Click on view results and go through mark sheet Download the same and take its printout for future reference.

Assam Board conducted the HS exam in a single shift between February 12 and March 13, 2024. Over 2.8 Lakh candidates appeared for the exams.

Students will be provided with original marksheet by June from their respective schools/colleges.