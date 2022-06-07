The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the launch of a site to process admissions to Higher Secondary (HS) first-year courses for the 2022-23 academic year.

The portal named ‘DARPAN’ will be live from June 7 to June 18, it informed via an official notification.

"In order to process the admission of students into HS First Year courses for the session 2022-23 in various institutions (Universities/Degree Colleges/Senior Secondary Schools/Higher Secondary Schools) under AHSEC, the "DARPAN" admission portal will be made live from 07 June 2022 to 18 June 2022," according to the AHSEC notification.

Meanwhile, students will be able to apply through the portal by visiting www.darpan.ahseconline.in or www.ahsec.assam.gov.in, the notification added.