A major train-elephant collision was averted as the Kamrup Express, train no. 15959 traveling from Guwahati to Lumding, narrowly avoided a herd of approximately 60 elephants on October 16. The incident occurred around 8:37 PM, between Habaipur and Lamsakhang stations, when the train approached kilometers 166/8 to 167/0. The alertness of the Loco Pilot and Assistant Loco Pilot, coupled with cutting-edge technology, proved crucial in preventing a potentially devastating accident.

The train operators, following established safety protocols, immediately applied emergency brakes after being alerted by the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS), which is deployed along this stretch to monitor wildlife activity near railway tracks. The IDS is an innovative eco-sustainable technology that utilizes fiber-optic acoustic sensors to detect real-time animal movements, making it a key tool in preventing collisions, especially in areas designated as elephant corridors.

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Spanning 80 kilometers, with coverage extending 40 kilometers on either side, the IDS continuously scans for elephants, rail fractures, track trespassing, and even landslides. Its real-time monitoring capabilities have proven effective in significantly reducing wildlife-related accidents, enhancing both rail safety and conservation efforts in the region. The incident on October 16 adds to the growing evidence of the system’s impact in safeguarding Assam's wildlife.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has implemented various strategies to minimize train-wildlife collisions, including the regular clearing of vegetation near tracks to ensure better visibility for train operators. A collaborative approach with the Forest Department has also been established, with a joint action force actively monitoring wildlife movements and taking preventative measures to avoid accidents.

As of October 16, NFR's efforts have successfully saved 383 elephants this year, following the rescue of 414 elephants in 2023. These figures underscore the continued success of AI-based technology and coordinated conservation strategies in mitigating human-wildlife conflicts along railway corridors.