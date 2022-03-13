GOLAGHAT: Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken note of sisters suffering from disease of the pancreas and urged state officials to immediately begin treatment.

Jahnabi Gogoi and Madhurima Gogoi from Potiyapothar village in Golaghat district are both suffering from severe disease of the pancreas and need treatment.

Twitter user Spandan Mukherjee brought the Chief Minister’s attention to the girls’ condition, tweeting: “Dear CM @himantabiswa Kindly help those girls. They need money for operation...”

Tagging the National Health Mission Assam and Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Superintendent Abhijit Sarma in a post, the CM urged them to “look into the matter and take immediate action.”

The plight of the girls came to notice after her story was featured by television channel ‘News Live.’

Jahnabi said that she suffers from acute pain in her stomach and sought help to be well once again.

The girls’ mother said that their disease was only detected in 2017.

“Prior to that, we thought they were suffering from gastroenteritis and doctors prescribed us medicines for the same,” she told the media.

Their condition was finally detected at a hospital in Dimapur and they were referred to the International Hospital in Guwahati.

The father has said that they must take the children to Hyderabad for their treatment.

“We are waiting due to a shortage of funds….we will go if the public can arrange the funds,” he said.

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