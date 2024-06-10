Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government is implementing various projects aiming for a Green energy regime.

Taking to the microblogging site, the Assam chief minister stressed on the country’s Net Zero Goals. He wrote, “Assam is taking concerted steps in moving towards a Green energy regime and is fast implementing projects to meet this goal. The State will contribute in a major way towards Bharat's ambitious Net Zero Goals.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that various renewable energy initiatives have been implemented in a bid to power the future of Assam.

In order to prioritise power and renewable energy for economic development in the state, the government has implemented new projects which include the Lower Kapili Hydroelectric Project (120 MW) and a solar power collaboration with Oil India Limited.

Meanwhile, the Assam government is also targeting 1200 MW, including 1000 MW of solar energy through the Assam Renewable Energy Policy 2022.

The Assam chief minister also informed that initiatives to boost renewable energy have been taken in Barchala and Khudigaon.

It was also informed that the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram jyoti Yojana electrified 5,60,000 rural households (₹1178.28 cr) while the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana - Saubhagya Scheme electrified 14 lakh urban and rural households (22462 cr).