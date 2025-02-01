Assam is set to revolutionize its pork industry with the introduction of Canadian breed pigs, a move intended to boost local production and reduce reliance on imports. Minister Krishnendu Paul highlighted that the decision to promote Canadian breed pigs, known for their higher weight and productivity, will be a game-changer for local farmers.

Unlike local pigs that typically weigh around 30 kg, the Canadian breed can reach 80-90 kg, offering significant increases in both productivity and profitability. This shift aims to meet the region's high pork consumption, which is the highest in India.



Currently, Assam imports 8-10 truckloads of pigs daily from neighboring states like Punjab and Haryana. However, with the adoption of Canadian breed pigs, the state aims to eliminate this dependence, promoting a more sustainable, self-sufficient pork industry.

Minister Paul confirmed that pig imports to Assam have been completely halted, although illegal smuggling of pigs continues from states like Meghalaya and Nagaland. The government is monitoring these activities to prevent such practices.



Despite the high demand for pork, Assam is still not self-sufficient in pork, eggs, and milk. Minister Paul emphasized that local farmers must ramp up production to meet the state’s needs, fostering a sustainable pork industry that can operate independently of other states.

While the government’s move to introduce Canadian breed pigs has the potential to transform the state’s pork industry, concerns among farmers about the involvement of Adani Group in the sector persist. Farmers are wary about how profits will be distributed and how corporate participation might affect their earnings. Additionally, there are fears that increasing demand could result in higher prices and reduced profit margins for local farmers.

The government’s initiative promises to enhance self-sufficiency in Assam’s pork production and eliminate reliance on external sources. However, balancing the interests of local farmers and corporate entities while ensuring fair profit distribution remains a key challenge. The state now faces the task of making the transition to a robust pork industry without undermining the livelihood of its farmers.