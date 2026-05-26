Assam aims for one medical college, engineering college and university in every district: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 26, said the next phase of Assam’s development would be driven by the youth, while outlining his vision of establishing key higher education and professional institutions across every district of the state.

In a post on social media platform X on May 26, Sarma said each district in Assam should have three major institutions to support the growth and aspirations of young people.

“My vision for the next phase of Assam’s development is clear. It will be led by our youth and each district must have three key institutions to cater to their growth,” the chief minister said.

He further stated that the government aims to ensure “one medical college, one engineering college and one university” in every district under what he described as a “one district, one institution” approach.

My vision for the next phase of Assam's development is CLEAR. It will be led by our youth and each district must have three key institutions to cater to their growth.#ViksitAssam pic.twitter.com/1EUAPNVtdB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 26, 2026



The chief minister’s remarks come amid the state government’s continued focus on expanding educational and healthcare infrastructure in Assam.

Over the past few years, the Assam government has announced and inaugurated several medical colleges, universities and engineering institutions across different districts as part of its efforts to decentralise access to higher education and professional training.