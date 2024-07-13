The Assam government is gearing up to set a world record with a mega Jhumur dance event scheduled to take place in November at The Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. This ambitious initiative follows the state's successful promotion of Bihu on the global stage.



The decision to showcase Jhumur, akin to Bihu's international recognition, aims to highlight Assam's cultural richness worldwide. The cultural department is leading preparations to stage the dance with over 10,000 artists performing simultaneously, reminiscent of the grandeur seen during Bihu celebrations.



To achieve this feat, 200 master trainers, recruited by Jhumur experts, will coach participants in mastering the dance form. The state government plans to support artists with honorariums for musical instruments and attire.



Experienced Jhumur artists have been tasked with selecting and composing the dance songs for this historic event. Ministers Bimal Bora and Sanjay Kishan have already inspected the Sarusajai Stadium, marking the commencement of preliminary arrangements. Meetings with senior officials from the Ministry of Culture have also been held to strategize further.