Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a high-level meeting to review the Assam-Nagaland border issues.

During the meeting, he underscored the importance of sustained peace, mutual cooperation, and constructive dialogue.

He affirmed that Assam remains firmly committed to preserving its historical and cultural bonds with Nagaland while advancing a framework of economic collaboration and enduring harmony.

Earlier, he chaired a video conference with all Deputy Commissioners from the Lok Sewa Bhawan, reviewing the progress of key government initiatives including Mission Basundhara 3.0, the Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan, and Orunodoi 3.0.

During the meeting, the chief minister emphasised the importance of ensuring that these welfare schemes benefit citizens across all sections of society.