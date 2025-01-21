Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held strategic meetings with top South Korean business leaders in Seoul today, focusing on semiconductor manufacturing and clean energy investments in the northeastern state.

During talks with SK Hynix Vice President Dr Joon Choi, Sarma outlined his vision of transforming Assam into a global semiconductor manufacturing centre. "Enabling a corresponding semiconductor ecosystem is one of the major priorities of our government," Sarma stated during the meeting with the semiconductor industry leader.

The Chief Minister's agenda included discussions with Seoul Viosys CEO Lee Young Joo, where he highlighted Assam's commitment to supporting semiconductor players through infrastructure development, including an upcoming satellite township.

Renewable energy emerged as another key focus area, with Sarma meeting GS Group Vice President Young Ha Ryu. The discussions centred around Assam's ambitious target of generating 3,000 MW of clean energy by 2030. The state is actively seeking partnerships for both power generation and workforce development in the renewable energy sector.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Sarma met with Oh Youngju, South Korea's Minister of SME and Startups, to explore collaboration opportunities between entrepreneurs from both regions. The meeting aimed to strengthen business ties between Assam and South Korean startups.

These meetings are part of Assam's broader economic initiative, #AdvantageAssam2, which seeks to attract international investment and technological expertise to the state.