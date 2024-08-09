The Assam government has set its sights on transforming the state into a major centre for IT and electronics manufacturing.

In a significant move, the Assam Cabinet has approved a new Land & Space Lease Management Policy for 2024, specifically designed to promote the state as a preferred destination for Information Technology Parks and Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs).

This policy aims to provide a clear and defined framework for investors and potential investors to occupy land and built-up spaces in IT Parks and EMCs across Assam.

The policy will apply to all lands and built-up spaces placed at the disposal of the Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON) by the Government of Assam.

This comprehensive approach is expected to streamline the process for companies looking to establish their presence in the state's growing tech sector. The government's vision extends beyond just attracting investments; it sees this as a catalyst for significant job creation.

According to cabinet projections, the policy will support Tech City projects in generating 8,000 direct employment opportunities and more than 100,000 indirect jobs, potentially transforming the employment landscape in the region.