Assam aims to become major trade and logistics hub, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated the state's vision of transforming Assam into a major hub for trade, logistics, and enterprise by leveraging its strategic geographical location and strengthening regional economic integration across the Northeast.

Sharing the government's priorities for Assam and the Northeast on 'X' social media platform, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of enhanced connectivity, economic revitalization of the Brahmaputra, and deeper regional integration to unlock the region's vast economic potential.

"Our priorities for Assam and the North East are clear. We are determined to leverage our strategic location, strengthen regional integration and unlock the immense economic potential of the Brahmaputra," Sarma stated.

He added that the long-term goal is to transform Assam from a transit region into a vibrant centre of production, logistics, services, and trade.

The vision aligns with ongoing efforts to improve transport infrastructure, inland waterways, multimodal logistics networks, and cross-border trade connectivity, positioning Assam as a key gateway to Southeast Asia and the broader Northeast region.

The Chief Minister said these initiatives are expected to drive economic growth, attract investment, generate employment opportunities, and strengthen Assam's role in India's Act East policy and the vision of a developed India.