Assam aims to train 50,000 youth in Japanese for overseas jobs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on October 12, launched the Chief Minister's Foreign Language Initiative (CM-FLIGHT), a program to train 50,000 state youth in the Japanese language and facilitate their employment in Japan. The initiative provides an opportunity for candidates to obtain five-year work visas, with salaries of up to Rs 2 lakh per month.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Nishikawa of Japan for helping reduce the program fee drastically, making it just Rs 30,000 for students after government subsidies. "During the Advantage Assam 2.0, we had signed three MoUs with Japan for language training and placement in Japan," Sarma said.

"ASEAN One and two other companies will teach the Japanese language in Assam. Those students who pass the Japanese language examination will have the Japanese authorities arrange jobs for them in Japan with a salary of up to Rs 2 lakh. The youths will get a visa for a period of 5 years for a job."

The total cost of the training course is Rs 1.8 lakh, with the Assam government contributing Rs 1 lakh, Japan Rs 50,000, and students Rs 30,000. Sarma added that discussions are underway with South Korea and Germany to extend similar opportunities.

CM-FLIGHT, first announced on July 23, includes structured training and preparation for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N2 level. Agencies such as ASEAN ONE Co. Ltd., Jaceex Ventures LLP, and Meiko Career Partners Co. Ltd. will provide training and assist with placements under Japan’s Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) visa program.

"It will create significant employment opportunities for the local population by facilitating overseas placements," Sarma said. "It will help in addressing the issue of unemployment and underemployment in Assam by providing access to the international job market."

The government will provide a Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy to successful candidates for Japanese language training. On completion, they will be eligible for short-term paid work in Japan, gaining international exposure and skill enhancement.

CM Sarma emphasised that the initiative is part of Assam’s broader strategy to equip youth with globally relevant skills and establish the state as a hub for international workforce development.