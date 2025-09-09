Assam: Airmari Girls LP School students step into safer, modern learning spaces under CSR initiative

A wave of hope has reached the char areas of Dhubri with the inauguration of four newly constructed classrooms at the 754 No. Airmari Girls LP School under South Salmara Education Block. The initiative, carried out as part of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Limited’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, marks a major step towards improving access to quality education in one of the most underserved regions of Assam.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Saravanakumar V. R., Project Director of the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge Project under L&T, who flagged off the new facilities. He was joined by Adit Kumar Sarmah, District Elementary Education Officer, Dhubri, Paresh Sarmah, Deputy Inspector of Schools, Dhubri, and Zinna Alom, Block Elementary Education Officer, South Salmara, along with teachers, local dignitaries, community members, and students.

Speaking at the event, Adit Kumar Sarmah lauded the project, noting that it reflects a strong partnership between corporate entities and government agencies in strengthening education in remote areas. “This initiative is a testament to how collaborative efforts can uplift educational institutions and ensure children in marginalized areas get better opportunities,” he said.

Echoing this sentiment, Saravanakumar V. R. highlighted L&T’s dedication to community development. “With this initiative, the students of Airmari have received a new ray of hope. Our aim is to empower future generations through safe and modern learning environments,” he remarked.

The school, which caters to nearly 250 students, had long been grappling with inadequate and dilapidated classrooms. Assistant Head Teacher, Diganta Milli, shared that conducting classes was particularly challenging during the monsoon season. “The new classrooms are not just infrastructure; they are a lifeline that will make learning safer and more effective,” he said.

The upgraded facilities are expected to boost student attendance, improve the quality of education, and create a more encouraging atmosphere for both learners and teachers. With this development, the Airmari Girls LP School stands as an inspiring example of how targeted CSR efforts can bring lasting change in the education sector of Assam’s riverine belts.