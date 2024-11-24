The All India United Democratic Front plans to significantly expand its electoral footprint in Assam's 2026 assembly elections, targeting between 35 to 40 seats across the state.

Party General Secretary Rafiqul Islam revealed that beyond AIUDF's current 15 assembly seats, the party has identified 15-25 additional constituencies where they see strong winning potential. The final seat-sharing strategy remains under discussion.

"We are now preparing for the upcoming assembly polls in Assam. We are now working on a grassroots level," Islam told reporters. The party is currently focused on establishing a robust organisational structure, with district committees already in place and block-level formations underway. Booth-level committee formation will begin this month.

AIUDF's presence spans key districts including Dhubri, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, South Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Karimganj, Cachar, and Hailakandi. The party secured over 20 lakh votes in the previous assembly elections.

The party's electoral journey has seen fluctuations - from 18 MLAs in 2011 to 21 in 2021, before settling at the current 15 following a defection. Youth, women's, and student wings are actively participating in the organisational expansion across districts and blocks.

Islam emphasised that the party's immediate focus is on the upcoming panchayat elections, scheduled within the next two months, while simultaneously preparing for the 2026 assembly polls.