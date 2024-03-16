he All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) announced its candidates for three crucial Lok Sabha seats in Assam on Friday. Led by party chief Badruddin Ajmal, the AIUDF has positioned itself, setting the stage for a fierce electoral battle in the upcoming polls.

Notably, Badruddin Ajmal will seek his fourth consecutive term in the Lok Sabha from the Dhubri constituency.

Additionally, Sahabul Islam Choudhury has been nominated to represent AIUDF in the 7 No. Karimganj constituency, while Aminul Islam will contest from the 9 No. Nagaon constituency.

With this announcement, the AIUDF has not only reinforced its stronghold in the region but also emerged as a formidable force challenging the dominance of other political entities.

Expanding its electoral footprint, the AIUDF has also fielded candidates in two additional seats—Nagaon and Karimganj—heightening the political contest in these constituencies. The party's decision to contest in these areas poses a significant hurdle for the Congress party, which has historically relied on support from Muslim voters in Assam.

The three Lok Sabha constituencies—Nagaon, Karimganj, and Dhubri—are characterized by a substantial Muslim electorate, a factor that has traditionally influenced electoral outcomes in the region.